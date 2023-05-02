The Brill Building adds NDC campaign

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has appointed The Brill Building to create and run their campaign this year. The award-winning creative shop first began working with NDC last year by rolling out a strategic and creative project for the brand. The Brill Building announced double revenue growth for 2022 and projected they are on track for the same in 2023.

NDC’s head of marketing Jeanne Spillane said The Brill Building’s purpose-driven approach to campaigns was the right fit for Ireland’s dairy farmers. The agency created Champion Green for Kilkenny Design and Re-imagine for Repak – the latter one of two agency campaigns shortlisted for the Marketing Institute’s AIM Awards being announced soon.

The Brill Building also created the brand launch plan and creative suite planned for the Airfield Estate partnership with Neff Ireland, first announced late last year. The agency was selected for this year’s Going for Growth programme, the Department of Enterprise accelerator for female-led businesses with export potential, which is led by Paula Fitzsimons.

Wins

The agency run by CEO Roisin Keown and creative director Peter Snodden has recorded other client wins, including the Mid-West aviation giant Atlantic Aviation Group and the government-funded Sail Training Ireland. Keown and Snodden are joined by creative Luke O’Reilly, social and digital strategist Éadaoin Fitzmaurice and project lead Mary Nagle.

Activity to date in 2023 has included the North American launch of Paddy Irishman by photographer Ross O’Callaghan, a project challenging Irish stereotypes in tandem with Tourism Ireland. It is the most high-profile Irish visual arts launch in the US in many years and the biggest PR campaign delivered stateside by an independent Irish agency.

NDC’s head of marketing Jeanne Spillane with brand ambassador Rob Kearney