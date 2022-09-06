The Brill Building refreshes Repak

Repak, the organisation with 3,400 member businesses, has launched its most significant environmental call to action with the relaunch of their Team Green initiative focusing on Ireland’s EU target to recycle 50 per cent of all plastic by 2025. The Re-imagine campaign is the first work from Repak’s recently-appointed lead creative agency, The Brill Building.

The campaign aims to motivate Irish people to recycle more of their plastics and recycle them correctly, while supporting Repak’s member businesses. It seeks to encourage recycling efforts by emphasising how many products can be made from recycled plastic – from cups to chairs to car parts to many 3D printed items in industry – and help improve society.

Targets

Ireland has surpassed every recycling target set by the EU for the 23rd year in a row. However, there are ambitious plastic recycling targets of 50 per cent by 2025 and 55 per cent by 2050 and Repak are seeking the public’s help to achieve these. Last December, the first Whole of Government Circular Economy Strategy 2022-23 was announced.

Laura Sherry, head of marketing, Repak, said the campaign was a new direction for Team Green that puts Repak at the forefront of Ireland’s environmental efforts. It is supported by recycling and re-use influencers like The Useless Project. Leading The Brill Building team are CEO/ECD Roisin Keown, creative director Peter Snodden and project lead Sorcha Hanratty.