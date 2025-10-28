The Public House adds Trócaire

The Public House has been appointed to handle creative work for Trócaire following a competitive tender process. The third world charity, whose slogan is ‘Together for a Just World’, was previously handled by Core and Ogilvy. TPH will kick off the relationship with the development of Trócaire’s upcoming Christmas and Lenten campaigns.

Its iconic collection box, found in homes and schools across Ireland every Lent, remains a powerful cultural touchpoint – a simple cardboard box that has helped to change millions of lives. The partnership will aim to engage a new generation of supporters. The client contact will be Karen Smyth, Trócaire’s head of fundraising and marketing.

Pictured above, a Trócaire TV campaign created by Ogilvy