The Tenth Man goes with ‘O’ in ads

The Tenth Man has launched a new campaign for O’Donnell Crisps aimed at cementing the brand’s place in consumers’ minds by celebrating the iconic ‘O’ at the heart of the brand name. Filmed on location at the O’Donnell’s Seskin Farm in Co Tipperary, the new TV spot brings viewers to the 1728 birthplace of Ireland’s most awarded hand-cooked crisp.

Karen Hurley, marketing manager at Tayto Snacks, said the campaign builds on the brand’s heritage while introducing a new creative direction that plays with the shape and symbolism of the ‘O’. Ken Robertson, CEO, The Tenth Man, said the ‘O’ is bold, simple, and uniquely theirs. “We wanted to make it impossible to miss,” he added.

Cinematic

The Tenth Man partnered with directing trio Three Shades Creative, known for their cinematic storytelling. The campaign runs across TV, video on demand (VOD), social, out of home (OOH) and digital platforms, supported by in store and event activations. The new creative will feature at the National Ploughing Championships.