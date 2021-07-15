Thinkhouse adds Suntory soft drinks

Following a competitive pitch, Thinkhouse has been appointed by Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I as its newest agency partner. Thinkhouse will work with Lucozade Energy’s GB team, alongside their existing agency partners, on PR and experiential work. The appointment follows four years of the agency working with the Japanese company’s Irish unit.

Suntory was formed in 2014 as Lucozade Ribena Suntory following a deal with UK-owned SKB. Its soft drinks include Lucozade Energy, Lucozade Sport, Ribena and Orangina. Thinkhouse is an Irish-owned independent agency run by Jane McDaid, with offices in Dublin and London. The agency will have increased its headcount by 30 per cent by end of July.