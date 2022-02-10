Thinkhouse announce three top appointments

Youth agency Thinkhouse has announced three new senior appointments after what co-founder Jane McDaid described as “a year of growth”, with a 50 per cent headcount increase. Donagh Humphreys becomes head of social and digital innovation, Kieran O’Donovan head of client service and Lynsey Paisley now heads up integrated creative strategy.

Prior to joining Thinkhouse five years ago, Humphreys worked with Mindshare and GroupM Ireland. Promoted from his role as social and digital innovation director, he now leads a social media and digital team of seven. New head of client service Kieran O’Donovan has been in the industry for 14 years working with agencies Boys+Girls, Publicis, TBWA and Chemistry.

Paisley joined Thinkhouse and The Youth Lab in 2019, having worked in brand strategy ad digital-first roles in agencies. She spent over three years at Chemistry and a similar period of time at Focus Advertising. She also worked at Simply Zesty and McCann Blue.

Integrated

The agency, which last year marked 20 years in business, have integrated their services across fame, transformation and planet, representing FMCG, tech, retail, not for profit, media and entertainment brands. With its Youth Lab insights department, Thinkhouse positions itself as a specialist in “digital-first, future-fit marketing for progressive brands”.

Since 2001 it has helped tackle challenges around youth culture, equality, social justice and sustainable practice. Thinkhouse works internationally with Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Rasio, Yugo, Suntory, Netflix, Nespresso and Michael Kors. Domestic clients include Musgrave, Heineken Ireland, Barry’s Tea, Life Style Sports, Griffith College and RTÉ.