Thinkhouse backs TU Dublin scholarship

Youth marketing agency Thinkhouse has formed an alliance with TU Dublin and GSA Group to launch the Breakthrough Scholarship, an initiative that aims to make the transition to third level easier for an exceptional student by funding a full scholarship for a masters in digital marketing, a fully paid internship and student accommodation.

Research by the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) and the British Council in Ireland (BCI) found that minority groups and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are under-represented in higher education, with research from the Data and Marketing Association finding an entrenched lack of ethnic, socio-economic and gender diversity within the marketing industry.

Although the barriers to entry for these communities differ, socio-economic background remains a consistent barrier for all. In a bid to break down barriers, TU Dublin will offer the chosen candidate a full scholarship to the masters in digital marketing course in the 21/22 academic year. It includes tuition, with over €8,500 course fees being fully sponsored.

The deadline for applications is Friday, August 6.

Pictured are Niamh Banks, David Byrne, Dr Etain Kidney, Hamza Jamaa and Mary Meany