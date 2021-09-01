Thinkhouse creates TV ad for Griffith College

Griffith College has released a new TV campaign called The Daydream. The 30-second spot aims to contrast the often loud TV ad space with a commercial that is deliberately quiet and contemplative, providing a ‘break’ within the often frenetic ad break. Created by Thinkhouse, the TVC was shot on location at Griffith College’s South Circular Road campus.

The story focuses on a first year student who is daunted by starting in college, but who quickly settles in. It highlights why Griffith College is the perfect place for students looking to ‘hit refresh’ and unlock their true potential – its historic buildings, friendly staff and warm, inclusive atmosphere bringing to life the connections to be made at the college.

Steven Roberts, head of marketing, Griffith College, said younger generations recognise the importance of connectedness and a sense of community. “It’s what helps make college a life-changing experience,” Roberts said. “Griffith is a diverse, inclusive, accessible college with connections to industry professionals and a legacy in Irish third level education.”

The TV spot was produced by Marmalade Films and directed by Peter O’Brien.

Watch The Daydream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2eLtCFWwlc