Thinkhouse in line to join B-Corp

Youth marketing agency Thinkhouse is hopeful of joining the B-Corp ‘business for good’ global network soon. Speaking at Thinkhouse’s Better Business Leaders dinner in Airfield Estate, Laura Costello, the agency’s strategy director for purpose and planet, said that leadership today means showing people that business has meaning beyond profit.

Costello was one of 43 people listed by Forbes whose work is aimed at changing advertising for the climate. As well as brand projects, Costello manages the company’s B-Corp cert application and sustainability education programmes. She founded Purpose Disruptors in Ireland and co-wrote ‘The Great Reset White Paper’ on opportunities to reshape adland.

Thinkhouse co-founder David Coyle said the agency had already embedded B-Corp principles and targets in its business constitution. Rothco co-founder Patrick Hickey, who now chairs Mobility Mojo, told guests that he wanted to help Irish businesses become more aware of people with disabilities and urge leaders to make the workplace more inclusive.

Scale

Keith Nelden, country manager, Innocent Drinks, said the brand had curated a purpose-driven strategy from the start. Its sale to Coca-Cola allowed it to “dip into” other purpose-driven initiatives through the scale of its new owner. Claire MacEvilly, CEO, Airfield Estate, said that they want to take the brand beyond Dundrum and become Dublin’s sustainable hub.

Among Thinkhouse’s guests were RTÉ director general Dee Forbes; Camille O’Flanagan, marketing director, Barrys Tea; Sharon Walsh, commercial director, Heineken Ireland; Sian Redmond, director of marketing partnerships, New Nation; Shane McGonigle, CEO, Marketing Institute and Charley Stoney, CEO, Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

Pictured is Jane McDaid, co-founder, Thinkhouse