Thinkhouse podcast on Ben & Jerry’s

PR and youth marketing agency Thinkhouse features an interview with Kerry Thorpe, head of communications with Ben & Jerry’s in the second episode of its Thinking Out Loud podcast series. Hosted by Keith Walsh, the podcasts focus on major brands with insights from marketers on how to embrace new ways of showing regard for society and sustainability.

In this episode, Kerry Thorpe explains how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has become a force for good. Thorpe talks about how finding purpose and making fun a priority informs the work they do. Listeners can also hear about Ben & Jerry’s activism managers, who come from organisations like Greenpeace and the engagement with charities, movements and NGOs.

Listen here to the Ben & Jerry’s podcast.

The first episode features Wojciech Bogusz, marketing director, Heineken Ireland.