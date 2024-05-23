Thinkhouse rolls out Keelings rebrand

Fresh produce brand Keelings has invested in a brand refresh and new marketing tagline, ‘Love That Keelings Feeling’, created by Thinkhouse. The new campaign was created following an agency review. It is understood that Boys+Girls and an unnamed UK agency also pitched for the business. Ads run across out of home (OOH), and TV and radio featuring Irish group B*Witched and their track C’est La Vie designed to add a sense of fun to the brand.

Jo Batty, sales and marketing director, Keelings Retail Ireland, said: “Keelings is an Irish brand, proud of its strong heritage, with almost 100 years of business in Ireland. This next stage of the brand’s journey was to build on its already well-established credentials, ensuring its relevance with consumers. Taste and enjoyment are at the essence of our campaigns as we continue to strive to inspire more people to enjoy fresh produce.

Festival

With over 3,000 hectares of land farmed across Ireland, Costa-Rica and Brazil, Keelings’ global operations supply over 1,000 customers in 30 countries. Headquartered in Dublin, the group has 11 business units, operating across 13 production sites in seven different countries. The brand will feature at the Bord Bia-sponsored Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park over the June holiday weekend with a retail stand and a show garden.