Thinkhouse shares sustainability guide

Thinkhouse has shares a guide for sustainability in action with Ireland’s advertising and communications agencies following last week’s Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) webinar which saw participation from PJ Brigdale, An Post; Liz Roche, Vodafone; Abby Bentley, Yugo and Jane McDaid, Thinkhouse.

The session’s moderator was Folk Wunderman Thompson’s Abi Moran.

The short, topline guide is developed to provide useful, actionable information and support for Irish agencies – regardless of what stage of the sustainability process they may be at. McDaid said that as the events at Cop26 drive global collaboration, action, insights and targets, the industry needs to brace itself for new policies and procedural must-dos.

She said agencies need to be on their A-Game to be able to support their clients in what is the biggest transformation they will face this decade. To access the guide, click on https://www.thinkhousehq.com/news/thinkhouses-guide-for-sustainability-in-action-iapi