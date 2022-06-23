Thinkhouse’s Laura Costello saluted by Forbes magazine

Laura Costello, strategy director for purpose and planet at Thinkhouse, has been named by Forbes magazine as one of 43 people changing advertising for the climate. Costello, who leads the agency’s sustainability and purpose initiatives, sits in inspiring company among people behind creatives for climate, conscious advertising network and clean creatives.

As well as brand projects, her work includes managing the company’s B Corp certification process and organising sustainability education programmes. She founded Purpose Disruptors in Ireland in 2020 along with her colleague Jane McDaid, IAPI, Colette Henry, Rothco, Eimear Fitzmaurice, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Thomas Geoghegan, PHD.

Serve

She contributed to Purpose Disruptor’s GoodLife 2030 project and co-authored The Great Reset White Paper, which outlines the opportunities Covid-19 created to reshape the industry to serve people and the planet. Thinkhouse Planet services were set up four years ago with a small number of clients. Now most of the agency’s brands have signed up.

As Solitaire Townsend writes: “Advertising plays a pivotal role in climate change. On one hand, advertising defends the destructive oil and gas industry, greenwashes brands and drives consumption… But on the other hand, the power of creativity and storytelling could change the course of climate change… The creative industry must pick a side.”

To read the Forbes article in full click here