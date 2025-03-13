Thinkhouse’s McDaid speaks at SXSW

Thinkhouse founder Jane McDaid was among the speakers at the SXSW in the US. She was part of a panel discussion on youth powered disruption and sustainability with researcher Viv Chambers of Bricolage and Johnny Boyle of Fuel. She later met with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Enterprise Ireland representatives.

McDaid used the opportunity to provide a brief overview of Thinkhouse’s work, its Youth Lab and the value of listening to young people for businesses and brands. She referred to her agency’s efforts in exporting its services overseas with the support of Enterprise Ireland.

McDaid (right) is pictured at a reception in Ireland House with An Taoiseach and, from left, Enterprise Ireland interim CEO Kevin Sherry and Claire Walsh, PhD, Enterprise Ireland