Thinknblink to become Blink Group

An experiential agency launched by couple Ger Walsh and Graham Carroll in the box room of their home in 2006 is to move into a new 10,000 sq ft HQ on Dublin’s Long Mile Road. Thinknblink is re-branding as The Blink Group, incorporating Wow Marketing, Propbox, Robot Networks, Blink Digital, Blink Christmas and Blink Staffing.

The Blink Group now has 10 full time staff and as many as 200 part-timers on stand-by. The rebrand allows the company to further expand on its extensive range of services. The business is a full-service marketing and event agency operating six separate businesses. Each of the six business divisions provide services that are complimentary to each other.

Reassess

In 2008, Walsh and Carroll saw the opportunity to help the troubled retail sector with ideas to draw footfall to shopping centres and large retailers around Ireland. The past three years gave them time to reassess the business and future proof it. During the pandemic, with no events being staged, ThinknBlink created the Santa online experience worldwide.

The initiative won an APMC award in 2021. The two founders then believed it was time for a rebrand and decided on The Blink Group. Christmas is the busiest time for the company with over 25 Santa experiences across the country being manned and managed by the team. Group turnover is currently €2.1 million with targets for €4.5m within three years.

Pictured are Ger Walsh and Graham Carroll, directors of The Blink Group