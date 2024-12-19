Kathryn Thomas to host Q102’s breakfast show

Kathryn Thomas is joining Dublin’s Q102 to host its breakfast show as part of the radio station’s new schedule and rebrand in February. The Morning Show with Kathryn Thomas will air weekdays from 7am to 10am, at which time she will hand over to her former RTÉ Radio 1 colleague Ryan Tubridy whose Hyundai-sponsored show runs until 1pm. Thomas has presented TV shows for RTÉ such as Operation Transformation and The Voice of Ireland.

A native of Carlow, Thomas, 45, began her media journey as a globe-trotter and adventure lover on the TV travel series No Frontiers. She has a wealth of radio hosting experience, having worked on RTÉ Radio 1 over the years, deputising for Ryan Tubridy and Ray Darcy. More recently, Thomas combined her passion for travel and well-being to set up her own business, Pure Results, where she runs fitness and wellness retreats in Ireland and overseas.

Q102 is part of Wireless Ireland, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK & Ireland, and is also home to FM104, Cork’s 96fm and C103, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM and U105 in Belfast. It is a sister company of News Broadcasting in the UK, owner of Virgin Radio, talkSPORT, Times Radio, Talk and Piers Morgan Uncensored in the UK. News Broadcasting is part of News UK & Ireland, which publishes the The Sunday Times and the Irish Sun.