Three companies vie for CIÉ contract

The three main contractors in Ireland’s out of home advertising market will compete for the estimated €45 million CIÉ commuter network estate currently handled by Global. The company, which up to last year traded as Exterion Media, has managed the contract since 2014, including a two-year extension option which came into effect four years ago.

Global Ireland will compete against JCDecaux and Clear Channel.

The highly-lucrative contract comprises all ads run on Dublin Buses, Iarnród Eireann trains, Dart services, Bus Éireann services and the fixed sites at railway bridges and bus and rail stations. It also covers Transvision digital screens in designated train stations, along with ongoing investment in CIÉ’s ad properties throughout the course of the contract.

During its contract tenure, Global implemented an investment programme in both traditional and digital formats in support of the rail network’s ad formats. The out of home (OOH) company also launched new bus advertising formats on the Bus Éireann fleet, extending the availability of double deck formats to Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Submissions are open until the end of July and a decision is expected by the end of the year.

