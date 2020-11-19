Three goes with Christmas magic

Three has a new TV ad with a Christmas story entitled ‘Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas’. Christmas is a time for connecting and with a different type of holiday season on the horizon, staying connected matters now more than ever. The ad shows that no matter where you are this Christmas, you can still share special moments and traditions with family and friends.

Created by Boys+Girls, the ad was directed by Australian-based Fiona McGee. Three wanted to celebrate the fact that although this Christmas may be different, some traditions will never change. Christmas trees will be decorated, presents will be wrapped and families will continue to make Christmas memories, be they in person or virtually.

The ad is supported by social, digital and in-store activity.

Watch the ad here.