Three Irish entries in Effie world final

Three campaigns created by Publicis Dublin, Droga5 and Javelin for the HSE (above), Dublin Samaritans and the Department of Justice are in the running for the 2025 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards, Effie Worldwide has confirmed. The awards celebrate the most effective work from around the world, spanning 60 programmes in 125 markets.

Category

Droga5’s ‘Finding Samaritans Amongst the Keenest of Listeners’ was entered in the media idea/innovation category. The HSE’s ‘Taking Back Control: Persuading People who Smoke to Quit a Toxic Relationship’ campaign was by Publicis Dublin, Core, Ipsos B&A and Coyne Research, and entered in the government, institutional and recruitment category. The work by Javelin and PHD Media, entered in the same category, was for the Department of Justice’s ‘Threatening to Share Intimate Images is a Crime with Serious Consequences’.

Only Effie grand prix and gold winners from 2024 could enter, showcasing diverse markets, categories and objectives from across the world

The 47 contenders advanced through a first round of judging within their respective categories, spanning 27 sectors – from brand content and entertainment to positive change: diversity, equity and inclusion. Entries were judged by an international jury that studied each case from challenge and objectives through to insight, execution, and measurable results.

Other countries with entries include Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, UK, India, South Africa, US, Ukraine, and Canada. The positive change: social good – brands and sustained success saw particularly strong competition, reflecting the importance of work that drives change. The Iridium Effie is the premier campaign overall – the supreme grand prix.

Click here for the full list of the Effie 2025 global grand contenders