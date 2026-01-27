Tilly Heneghan’s new role at HSC

PR agency Heneghan Strategic Communications (HSC) has appointed Tilly Heneghan as senior account manager. Before joining Heneghan, she held communications roles at National Broadband Ireland, was communications manager at Voneus Broadband in England, and PR Manager at London-based Positive. She continues to be based in London.

She holds a master’s in social science from UCD. Nigel Heneghan, managing director, HSC, said her appointment reflects her contribution to the agency’s client portfolio and her ability to deliver effective communications strategies. HSC clients include ABP, Actavo, Charter Medical, ISME, Law Reform Commission, The Rotunda Hospital and Rentokil Initial.