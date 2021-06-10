Today FM presents speed dating ads

Today FM has a new ad campaign and tagline running across TV, large format out of home (OOH), broadcast VOD, contextual digital and the radio station’s social media channels in June and July, with further activity later in the year. The ads, created by Publicis, feature presenters Ian Dempsey (pictured), Mairead Ronan, Dermot & Dave and Matt Cooper.

A 30-second TV commercial sees Today FM presenters go speed dating, as they dress to impress and talk for Ireland, hoping to woo their listeners. Ian Dempsey reveals he’s “more of a morning person”, while Mairead Ronan is a great listener. Fergal D’Arcy expresses his love of music and Matt Cooper insists that he always has to have The Last Word.

Niall Horan’s ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ is used as the soundtrack, with music rights negotiated in-house. The track’s video has over 60 million views on YouTube and is a regular on the Today FM playlist. The TV commercial, which was produced by Motherland, is showing on Virgin Media, Sky, Channel 4, E4 and TG4 and on demand players. Mindshare handled media buying.

Broad offering

Róisín Reilly, head of marketing, Today FM, said the new tagline, ‘It All Happens Here’, was developed to reflect the station’s broad offering, from music to comedy and current affairs to listener-generated conversation. It will be brought to life on-air and will feature in time targeted dynamic outdoor and social content to promote each show in primetime slots.

Dynamic copy will be the entry point for new listeners and will adaptable to whatever content is live on-air at the time of the show. Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis, said radio plays a huge role in Irish people’s lives. “Today FM stands out from the crowd,” Roe added. “We play with that truth and the love people have for their favourite presenters.”

Now owned by the German media giant Bauer Media, following the sale by Communicorp’s Denis O’Brien, Today FM achieved a five-year market share high in the most recent JNLR with a weekly audience of almost 900,000. Research conducted by Today FM saw increased listening behaviour during Covid-19 as people moved to remote working practices.

To view the new TV ad, click on Today FM: It All Happens Here

Shot in the Workman’s Club in Dublin

Credits

Title: Today FM – It All Happens Here

Head of marketing: Róisín Reilly

Marketing manager: Ziz O’Beirne

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Board creative director: Ger Roe

Creative team: Peter Dobbyn, Jose De Oliveir, Ger Roe

Planner: Sacha Noyes

Senior producer: Rachel Murray

Business director: Jimmy Murphy

Senior account director: Karen Muckian

Production company: Motherland

Director: Rory Hanrahan

Producers: Keith Bradley, Ross Killeen

Editor: Laura Briggs

Post production: Motherland

Sound: Folding Waves