Today FM gears up for Electric Picnic

No sooner has the hype and commercial activity around last weekend’s Oasis gigs at Croke Park eased than Bauer Media confirms that Today FM makes its return at this year’s sold-out Electric Picnic with its Sound Garden stage. The station is EP’s official radio partner and its prime time line-up will be on stage to entertain the crowds in Stradbally.

Among the presenters lined up for the Sound Garden over the August 29-31 weekend are Ian Dempsey, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon (above), Ray Foley and Matt Cooper. Among the headline acts across the weekend will be brotherly duo Le Boom, Bingo Loco, Bryan Kearney, Maria Lawlor and Smash Hits. There will also be some music nostalgia.

Ian Dempsey will bring back his ‘Rose of EP’ event

Concertgoers will be brought down a memory lane of bangers with their ‘Dancing Through the Decades’ sets with Today FM 80s with Steve K, Today FM 90s with Claire Beck and Today FM 00s with Jamie Maguire. Digital station Electric Picnic Radio will play hits from this year’s line-up, and tunes from past headliners.

EP fans can stream the channel on the GoLoud app.