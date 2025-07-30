Today FM goes all out for Oasis gigs

Today FM is giving away the last remaining Irish tickets for Oasis gigs at Croke Park. Weekday breakfast show presenter Ian Dempsey is giving away a pair of tickets tomorrow and Friday this week, and on bank holiday Monday. The giveaway ties in with the launch of Today FM’s exclusive bespoke station – Oasis FM.

Available on the GoLoud app, it’s Oasis music 24/7, including their hit singles, selected album tracks, popular B-sides, and live performances. Today FM’s Oasis superfan, Shauna O’Reilly, will report live from the heart of the action at Croke Park on Saturday, August 16, chatting to fans and sharing the craic from the concerts.

Special

Dara Quilty will host an Oasis special on Today FM after each of the gigs from 10pm to midnight on both the Saturday and Sunday, so fans can keep the party going after the Gallagher brothers finish their set. It’s wall-to-wonderwall Oasis on Today FM from now until the big, live events – their first concert in Ireland in 16 years.