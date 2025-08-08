Today FM kicks off PL with podcast

Today FM have launched a new Premier League podcast series called The Kick Off. The series is hosted by Cathal Minogue, who loyal listeners to the station will also know as producer of the Dave Moore show. Minogue will be joined every Friday by pundits and special guests to get listeners ready for the weekend’s Premier League action.

The podcast series is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts every Friday during the season. Today FM will also be playing the preview show live on-air for an hour from 7am every Saturday. Minogue said of the new podcast: “Think Soccer AM meets Sky Sports News – with a bit of Today FM magic thrown in.”