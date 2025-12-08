Today FM listeners get their say on Ray

Bauer Media Audio has rolled out a listener-driven out of home (OOH) campaign for Ray Foley’s show on Today FM. The ads follow an invitation to listeners to send in billboard lines which best describe the weekday afternoon show. The result was a crowd-sourced collection of unfiltered taglines ranging from proudly loyal to cheekily self-deprecating.

The best submissions are part of a national outdoor campaign covering almost 80 sites across 19 counties including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Wicklow, Wexford, Laois, Louth, Donegal, Sligo and Roscommon. Devised as a strategic, conversation-starting idea, the campaign leverages the show’s personality and audience to maximise engagement.

Apologise

Commenting on the ads, Foley said: “I sincerely apologise for any traffic disruptions my face might cause while it’s plastered all over the country. We just couldn’t come to an agreement on the best way to describe the show on the billboards, so we left to our listeners who gave us some great (and not-so-great) ideas. Thanks to everyone who texted. Happy Christmas!’’

The campaign’s creative was produced by Bauer Media Audio. Mindshare handles media.