Today FM turns to OOH for Oasis gigs

Today FM launched digital outdoor sites near Croke Park for the Oasis weekend gigs. The DOOH sites ran on digital bridges in Drumcondra, on Clonliffe Road, Pierce Street, Amien Street and the North Strand. The campaign tied in with the Bauer Media station’s activity to promote the high-profile concerts, including ticket giveaways and the roll out of Oasis FM.

Oasis superfan Shauna O’Reilly reported live from the heart of the action, and chatted to fans. Dara Quilty hosted an Oasis special on Today FM after each of the gigs from 10pm to midnight on the Saturday and Sunday, so fans could keep the party going even after the Manchester City-supporting Gallagher brothers finished their set.

Around 160,00 Oasis fans descended on Croke Park over the weekend

Stephen Gorman, marketing manager, Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “Oasis returning to Ireland for the first time in 16 years was such a monumental moment for so many of our listeners so we knew we just had to be right at the heart of the action. It has been such a massive team effort from everyone at Today FM.”

Today FM’s Oasis themed digital bridge near Croke Park