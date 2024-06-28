Today FM creates Swift mark on Dublin beach

Today FM marked the arrival of country singer Taylor Swift to Ireland with a guerilla campaign and a sign installed on a Dublin beach. The large-scale, 20-letter sign read ‘Ireland (Taylor’s Version)’ in a nod to the superstar’s album titles. The sign appeared ahead of Swift’s three sold out gigs in Aviva Stadium at the weekend. Footage of the image was shared on social media with the caption ‘Spotted on a Dublin beach’ before revealing who was behind the stunt.

In less than 24 hours, the image and video had over 300,000 views. The installation, which spans 100 metres wide, the length of two Olympic size swimming pools, was created by Mack Signs. Laid out and shot on a Dublin’s beach at sunrise, the sign took a team of seven a week to create and features a subtle reference to Today FM’s logo, with sunshine rays adorning the ‘Ireland’. To see the ‘making’ of the activation, click here