Top Irish leaders on social media

Stephen van Rooyen of Sky UK & Ireland has emerged as the most influential leader on social media in Ireland, a report by PR firm The Reputations Agency indicates. The report marks the fourth year of the agency’s leaders reputation programme showing the role leaders play in communicating for their organisations. The study reveals that CEOs are three times more likely to use LinkedIn than X (formerly Twitter) when engaging at work.

Of the 100 CEOs surveyed, 88 had LinkedIn accounts compared to 64 last year, while 31 of the 100 CEOs had an X account in 2023, with just 21 active on X. LinkedIn and X were examined because they are the most used by CEOs in their job roles. Once again LinkedIn proves to be the ultimate channel to focus upon given the number of CEOs actively engaged and remains a safe space for CEOs. The report ranks 100 CEOs across 16 sectors.

Metrics

Three key metrics were applied to decide the ranking – popularity, the number of connections the CEO had built up; engagement, the number of likes, reactions and comments received; and activity – the number of posts CEOs published. Half of all posts related to the CEO’s organisation’s products and services, while 47 per cent covered citizenship, 44 per cent related to leadership, while 17 per cent related to conduct or governance issues.

The report examined the level of posts that related to eight topics in Ireland last year – AI, climate change, data protection/cyber security, gender equality, housing, inflation, war in Ukraine, and refugees in Ireland. The topic mentioned most across CEO posts was climate change at six per cent of all posts, followed by AI at five per cent, gender equality at four per cent, and data protection/cyber security, housing and inflation at one per cent each.

CEOs avoided from posting on Ukraine and refugees with just seven and four posts respectively. Among the top ten CEO posts, nine per cent posted about AI.

The Social CEO Report 2023 – Top 5

1 Stephen van Rooyen, Sky

2 Anne O’Leary, Meta (pictured)

3 Paul Marchant, Penneys

4 Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland

5 David McRedmond, An Post