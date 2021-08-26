Totem creates new identity for Fitzgerald Power

Accountancy firm Fitzgerald Power hired Waterford-based branding agency Totem to launch its new brand identity. The rebrand is part of the company’s new growth strategy in targeting its accountancy services for the pharmaceutical, convenience retail, food and beverage and SME sectors. Fitzgerald Power has offices in both Dublin and Waterford.

Stuart Fitzgerald, managing partner, Fitzgerald Power, said that despite the challenges of Covid-19, the company achieved a steady 25 per cent growth in the last two years. “However,” Fitzgerald added, “we knew we needed to do more to position and market ourselves effectively and by tapping into the branding expertise in Totem allowed us to do just that.”

Energised

“The result is a new brand to help us clarify our business objectives and communicate our services. The website captures our added value services as well as our personality and approach. Our new brand identity along with our ambitious growth strategy has energised the entire firm as we look to grow our client base by a further 15 per cent in 2022,” he added.

Totem was formed back in 2002 by creative director Colin Byrne to “help brands find and live their meaning”. Byrne describes Totem, which also has a Cork office, as the ‘meaningful branding agency’, delivering clarity through simplicity and solving marketing and communications problems by putting themselves in their customer’s shoes.

The Fitzgerald Power case study is at www.totem.ie

Pictured are Stuart Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Power and Colin Byrne, Totem