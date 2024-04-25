Totem set to expand after award wins

Branding agency Totem has plans to double its operation following its wins at Transform Awards Europe in London. The European awards show salutes excellence in rebranding and brand strategy. Founded in Waterford in 2002 by creative director Colin Byrne (above), Totem plans to expand overseas following several recent client gains. The agency works with businesses across life science, tech, pharma, education, tourism and aviation.

In competition with a host of top international brands and agencies shortlisted, Totem won Transform bronze for best naming strategy and was highly commended for best brand development project to reflect a change of mission, values or positioning. Both awards were for its client Aton. Formerly known as Hybrigenics, Aton bioscience is based in Strasbourg. Totem’s work included creating a new identity, brand structure and website.

Recognition

Colin Byrne, founder and creative director, Totem, said: “To see a business which started in my garage 22 years ago be recognised on such a renowned stage is surreal. We’ve been fortunate to work with an array of wonderful clients and guiding them through their growth strategies. The awards are a recognition of the agency’s hard work and dedication to the business, and I’m looking forward to bringing new clients on the journey.”

Totem has offices in Waterford and Cork.