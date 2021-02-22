Tourism Ireland gets Pierce Brosnan for promos

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) to create a new series of short videos to showcase Ireland. The first of these videos features actor one-time James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. In the video, Pierce speaks about his love for Ireland and, in particular, for Kerry and his hometown of Navan, in Co Meath.

Viewers get to see some of wonderful scenery and attractions like the Ring of Kerry, Dingle, the Skelligs, Ross Castle, Cahergall Stone Fort and the Reeks District. The video is part of the #FillYourHeartWithIreland (#FYHWI) online campaign – sharing content about the island of Ireland with its millions of fans and followers on social media.

The aim is to keep Ireland ‘top of mind’ with prospective international visitors. This will ensure that we are in the best possible place to immediately start converting business for Irish tourism operators, when the time is right. To date, #FillYourHeartWithIreland campaign has achieved excellent engagement with its fans and followers on social media.

To view the video, click here.