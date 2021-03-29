Tourism Ireland hires Liam Cunningham for video

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham has been signed up by Tourism Ireland to star in its new series of short promotional videos. The initiative, run in tandem with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA), was launched recently by Pierce Brosnan. In the video, Cunningham speaks about his love for Ireland and, in particular, for Kerry and West Cork.

Viewers get to see some amazing scenery and some of the area’s most popular attractions, like Galley Head Lighthouse, Sherkin Island, Glandore, Ross Castle, Clonakilty, Garnish Island, Gougane Barra, Mizen Head and Bantry House. It will be shared with Tourism Ireland’s fans and followers on its social platforms. To view the video, click here.

What does Cunningham miss most about Ireland when he’s away? The rain.

To date, Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland campaign has achieved high engagement with its fans and followers on social media platforms – delivering 1.93 billion impressions (or opportunities to see), 56 million video views and around 9.4m engagements on Facebook, as well as 8.6m likes on Instagram and 252,000 engagements on Twitter.

To view Pierce Brosnan’s video, click here.