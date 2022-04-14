Tourism Ireland backs Derry Girls

All-island agency Tourism Ireland is sponsoring the third and final series of teen sitcom Derry Girls on Channel 4. The deal, the value of which were not disclosed, involves branded idents running immediately before, during and after each episode. The various short videos will highlight the historic walled city of Derry along with various nearby attractions.
These include Mussenden Temple, the Giant’s Causeway, Culdaff Beach, Mount Errigal and Sliabh Liag, just outside Donegal town. The sponsorship also involves Channel 4 promotions and social media campaign. The idents adopted the style of a school project, filmed using a 1990’s camcorder and voiced by two ‘classmates’ of the Derry Girls characters.
Derry Girls has been Channel 4’s most successful comedy series since Father Ted. Created by Lisa McGee, the show’s main characters are played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Louise Harland and Dylan Llewellyn. The cast also includes Ian McElhinney, Tommy Tiernan, Siobhán McSweeney and Kevin McAleer.
Derry Girls inspired a mural of its main characters on the side of Badgers Bar & Restaurant on Orchard Street in the city – a popular tourist attraction