Tourism Ireland supports Torode’s TV series

Celebrity cook and restaurant owner John Torode will showcase Ireland in the UK with a new food and travel TV series. John Torode’s Ireland will begin airing on the Food Network UK this evening (July 21). It will also be available on Discovery+. The six-part TV series will follow the MasterChef judge as he tours, tastes and cooks his way around Ireland.

Filming took place earlier this year with support from Tourism Ireland. Viewers will see Torode visit Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway. He meets local food producers, farmers and some of Ireland’s best known chefs, not least Darina Allen from Ballymaloe Cookery School in east Cork and Martin Shanahan of Fishy Fishy in Kinsale.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland, said that with a large audience right across the UK tuned into the series on the Food Network UK and Discovery+, it is a great way to shine a spotlight on Ireland, showcasing local produce and landscapes. “It will remind viewers that Ireland is a great choice for a holiday with a wonderful culinary offering,” Wakley added.

John Torode filming in Dublin with Ketty Quigley, Delicious Dublin Tours