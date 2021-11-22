Tourism Ireland targets Canada

Tourism Ireland is working with The Weather Network (TWN) television channel in Canada on a new campaign. Four new videos will be seen by around 10 million people across Canada when they air next month. The campaign also includes a podcast of This Day in Weather History focusing on the winter solstice at Newsgrange for broadcast on December 21.

Host Chris Mei and producer Nora Jartan have been filming in various parts of the country in recent days as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, capturing content at locations like Blacksod Lighthouse, the Ballycroy Visitor Centre, Katie’s Claddagh Cottage and Newgrange. The videos and podcast will be shared across TWN’s digital and social platforms.

Pictured at Katie’s Claddagh Cottage in Galway are Sandra Moffatt, Tourism Ireland; Elizabeth Steede, Katie’s Claddagh Cottage; host Chris Mei and producer Nora Jartan