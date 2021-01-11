Toy Show pips Varadkar’s speech in TV’s top 50

The Late Late Toy Show was again Ireland’s highest rating TV show last year, ahead of the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day address to the nation about the lockdown. While much of the most popular TV last year included news and sport, shows like I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, Room to Improve and Dancing With the Stars made the top 20.

The good news for advertisers was that housekeepers – those responsible for the home’s main shop – continue to be among the heaviest viewers, spending three hours and 40 minutes watching broadcast TV every day. Jill McGrath of TAM Ireland said that 84 per cent of daily viewing was consumed live – that is, as scheduled – with just 16 per cent watched as catch up.

Most Irish adults watched TV at home for two hours 58 minutes a day, up two points on 2019.

Home-produced content and entertainment shows again dominated the ratings, accounting for 48 of the top 50 shows. Despite all the disruption to sport, it was again a big crowd-puller. The All Ireland Football final between Dublin and Mayo was the most viewed sporting show and the Ireland v France match was the most viewed Guinness Six Nations game.

Virgin Media Television’s hard-hitting fly on the wall series, The Guards: Inside the K, was the best performing documentary series ever in the broadcaster’s history. Channel 4’s Bake Off Final was up 36 per cent compared to the previous year’s finale and 2019/20 was the best ever Premier League season on Sky Sports, up by 10 points compared to before the lockdown level.

National *Individuals Consolidated All platforms Counter Description Channel Day of week Date (r) 000s 1 Late Late Toy Show RTÉ One Fri 27-11-2020 1716.8 2 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Ministerial Broadcast RTÉ One Tue 17-03-2020 1599.0 3 RTE News: Nine O’Clock RTÉ One Tue 17-03-2020 1303.5 4 RTE News: Six One RTÉ One Wed 30-12-2020 1065.7 5 Saturday Game Live – Live Play – AISFF – Dublin V Mayo RTÉ2 Sat 19-12-2020 876.6 6 Late Late Show RTÉ One Fri 27-03-2020 875.9 7 Guinness 6 Nations Live – France v Ireland Virgin Media One Sat 31-10-2020 850.3 8 RTE News Special RTÉ One Fri 27-03-2020 829.3 9 Room To Improve: Dermot’s Home RTÉ One Sun 05-01-2020 776.6 10 Sunday Game Live – Live Play – AISHF – Limerick v Waterford RTÉ2 Sun 13-12-2020 712.9 11 Dancing With the Stars RTÉ One Sun 15-03-2020 694.5 12 Prime Time RTÉ One Tue 17-03-2020 680.5 13 Prime Time – The Leaders Debate RTÉ One Tue 04-02-2020 669.5 14 Reeling In The Years RTÉ One Tue 17-03-2020 653.6 15 Claire Byrne Live RTÉ One Mon 19-10-2020 649.7 16 I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here Virgin Media One Sun 15-11-2020 639.9 17 Guinness 6 Nations Live – Ireland V Scotland Virgin Media One Sat 01-02-2020 635.8 18 Guinness 6 Nations Live – England V Ireland Virgin Media One Sun 23-02-2020 634.4 19 DIY SOS RTÉ One Sun 25-10-2020 630.2 20 Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy’s Memories? RTÉ One Thu 31-12-2020 617.6 21 Guinness 6 Nations Live Ireland V Wales Virgin Media One Sat 08-02-2020 605.2 22 Election 2020 RTÉ One Sun 09-02-2020 598.4 23 NYE Countdown Show RTÉ One Thu 31-12-2020 587.6 24 European Qualifier Play-Off – Live Play – Slovaki RTÉ2 Thu 08-10-2020 570.4 25 Gerry Ryan: A Legacy RTÉ One Sun 26-04-2020 568.2 26 Home Of The Year RTÉ One Tue 17-03-2020 567.4 27 Guinness 6 Nations Live – Ireland v Italy Virgin Media One Sat 24-10-2020 540.6 28 Crimecall RTÉ One Mon 23-03-2020 538.6 29 Sunday Game Live – Live Play – AISHSF – Limerick v Galway RTÉ2 Sun 29-11-2020 534.0 30 Sunday Game Live – Live Play – AISFSF – Mayo v Tip RTÉ2 Sun 06-12-2020 533.2 31 Operation Transformation RTÉ One Wed 15-01-2020 532.1 32 Great House Revival, The RTÉ One Sun 15-03-2020 531.7 33 Fair City RTÉ One Sun 15-03-2020 525.0 34 Tommy Tiernan Show, The RTÉ One Sat 29-02-2020 518.2 35 RTE Investigates: Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle RTÉ One Tue 30-06-2020 517.5 36 Guinness Series Live – Live Play – Ireland V Wales RTÉ2 Fri 13-11-2020 510.3 37 Keys To My Life RTÉ One Sun 29-03-2020 508.1 38 Saturday Game Live – Live Play – AISFSF – Dublin V Cavan RTÉ2 Sat 05-12-2020 505.3 39 Burnt By The Sun RTÉ One Mon 30-03-2020 500.1 40 Guinness Series Live – Live Play – England V Ireland RTÉ One Sat 21-11-2020 499.5 41 Normal People RTÉ One Tue 12-05-2020 495.9 42 Claire Byrne Live Leaders Debate RTÉ One Mon 27-01-2020 495.1 43 MayDay – 24 Hours In Ireland’s Lockdown RTÉ One Thu 07-05-2020 483.4 44 All Round To Mrs Brown’s RTÉ One Sat 21-03-2020 481.5 45 Boys In Green, The RTÉ One Mon 16-03-2020 479.0 46 Hunger: The Story Of The Irish Famine, The RTÉ One Mon 30-11-2020 476.2 47 Young Offenders, The RTÉ One Fri 24-07-2020 472.5 48 RTE Does Comic Relief RTÉ One Fri 26-06-2020 472.2 49 Late Late Toy Show Singalong, The RTÉ One Fri 27-11-2020 469.3 50 Coronation St Virgin Media One Mon 14-12-2020 467.2

Source: TAM Ireland Ltd / Nielsen TAM

TAM Ireland (Television Audience Measurement Ireland) oversees an audience measurement system for the TV advertising industry. The body is made up of most commercial broadcasters operating in Ireland (RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Channel 4, Sky Ireland, Viacom and Eir Sport) and the main Irish media buying agencies. Nielsen conducts the actual measurement service.