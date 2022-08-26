Toyota and Javelin roll out Sky Shoppable

Toyota is the first Irish advertiser to use Sky Shoppable. A QR code integrated into the TV ad drives viewers online to a Toyota landing page. The campaign marks the start of Toyota’s sponsorship of a Foroige’s ‘Big Brother, Big Sister’, a project designed to match volunteer adults to young people in need of friendship and external mentorship for an hour a week.

The campaign, including strategy, media, digital and creative, is delivered by Javelin.

Shoppable Ads allow brands to add QR codes directly into TV ads, delivering a customer experience directly from the TV screen. The shoppable proposition is fully measurable using Sky’s household viewing data and measurement capabilities, and allows advertisers to directly attribute website visits, browsing and sales conversions to their TV spends.

Pictured left to right: Malcolm Murray and Trina Gleeson, Sky Media Ireland; Lauren Hennessy and Zoe Bradley, Toyota Ireland and Ian Nunoo and Aoife Hofler, Javelin