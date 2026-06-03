Toyota in top gear for Special Olympics

Toyota Ireland has agreed a new contract with Special Olympics Ireland, becoming one of the organisation’s premier sponsors until May 2028. The deal sees the Japanese car brand support the sports event at national and local levels, helping to strengthen community engagement and celebrate the achievements of athletes across the island.
Toyota Ireland relationship with Special Olympics dates back to 2003 when founder Dr Tim Mahony helped establish one of the most meaningful sporting alliances in Ireland when Croke Park hosted the Special Olympics World Summer Games. It was the first time the Games were held outside the United States.
Success
The Games in 2003 were such a success its chief executive Mary Davis and marketing and communications director Suzanne Weldon were jointly voted Ireland’s Marketer of the Year. Toyota Ireland furthered its commitment to inclusion through sport by becoming a global partner of Special Olympics International in 2017.
The company now returns to support a cause that champions inclusion, mobility, and the power of sport to transform lives. Again, the Special Olympics Ireland’s mission is to create inclusive communities where people with intellectual disabilities can participate, contribute, and thrive through sport. It ties in with Toyota’s ‘Built for a Better World’ ethos.
The Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games 2026 takes place at various venues in Dublin from June 18-21.
Over four days, the Games will bring together more than 1,200 athletes across 12 sports.