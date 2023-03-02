Toyota sponsors Graham Norton on Virgin Media One

Virgin Media Solutions have sign a contract with Japanese carmaker Toyota Ireland to sponsor the Graham Norton Show for an undisclosed sum. The deal was brokered by Toyota’s agency Javelin. The show is broadcast weekly on Saturday nights on Virgin Media One. The deal also includes digital sponsorship across the Virgin Player, on demand and social.
Last year, the show reached over 2.2 million viewers with a monthly reach of 650,300, including the main broadcast and repeats. The show is outperforming versus TV norms in its slot for the year with adults between 25-44. Lauren Hennessy, marketing communications manager, Toyota, said it was an opportunity to showcase their hybrid electric range.
Pictured are Róisín Shaw, Javelin, Lauren Hennessy, Toyota, John Mahon, Javelin, Zoe Bradley, Toyota and Hannah Meaney, Virgin Media Solutions