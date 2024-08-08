TPH brews up a storm with Fierce Mild non-alc

Creative agency The Public House (TPH) has ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’ as its mantra and it’s trying to live up to the promise with the launch of a new non-alcoholic beer on the market called Fierce Wild. Non-alcohol beers are ten-a-penny these days, but the makers of Ireland’s newest brew hope to shake things up. As marketing support for pale ale’s roll out, TPH was tasked with creating Fierce Wild’s brand positioning, brand identity and packaging.

The brand already had a differentiating liquid formation. Most non-alcohol starts off as traditional beer and are stripped of their alcohol. However, the makers of Fierce Mild claim that the beer is brewed to retain all its original character – “unlocking a true beer taste with a trilogy of hops”. TPH worked across everything from tone of voice and messaging, to logo, creating distinctive assets that all sang cohesively from the same hymn sheet.

TPH’s Catrióna Campbell explains: From a hand-painted logo mark that felt gritty yet passionately crafted just like the product itself, to a wild character design that embodied both the ‘fierce’ and the ‘mild’ of the brand, the design team created everything in-house, under one roof. This translated to can and bottle design in a reductive way — a minimalist colour palette and lots of clean, negative space reinforcing the idea of a tasty and natural pale ale.

Fergal Carroll, co-founder of Fierce Mild, said they knew they had a great-tasting beer and a vision for the brand. “The Public House steered our vision in the right direction and the product ended up in a place that we all could get behind,” Carroll said. “We’re beyond grateful to have worked with such a talented and focused bunch of creatives. No idea was too big, no task too small. TPH has played a vital role in Fierce Mild’s early success.”