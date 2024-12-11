TPH extends Pogues’ Christmas theme for Epic

The famous lyric, “the boys of the NYPD choir were singing Galway Bay,” from The Pogues’ Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’, has long been an iconic line. The only catch? There was no NYPD choir, and Galway Bay was never actually sung – until The Public House (TPH) made it happen for Epic The Irish Emigration Museum last year. Now TPH has rolled out a new Christmas campaign for Epic which extends the ties with the song.

A 1989 Chevy Caprice NYPD squad car was driven through the streets of Dublin, playing ‘Galway Bay’ and drawing curious glances from passersby. It wasn’t a scene from a Christmas movie; it was part of the museum’s festive campaign, which aims to bring the Irish emigration anthem to life. This Christmas, Epic will donate €1 to Dublin Simon Community for every view of their music video – a cause close to Shane MacGowan’s heart.

Connection

Aileesh Carew, CEO, Epic, said the video and song reminded people of the power of music and storytelling to bring us together, especially at this time of year when people think of loved ones far from home. “This Christmas, we hope everyone will watch, share, and send this video to family and friends around the world, spreading the spirit of connection and togetherness that defines the Irish diaspora. They’ll also support Dublin Simon Community,” she added.

See Shane MacGowan’s performance at the 2021 Christmas busk in honour of Dublin Simon Community at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLV1m6r0FVA

Pictured above are Garda Jack Curtain, Yvonne Murphy, director of marketing, Epic and Garda Conor Moran