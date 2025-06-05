TPH puts cycling on a forward path

Creative agency The Public House (TPH) has been hired by Irish Cycling Campaign (ICC) to rebrand the non-profit organisation and create a new identity that reflects the advocacy group’s values and vision of an Ireland where everyone, regardless of age or ability, can safely cycle to shops, schools, and workplaces.

Cycling has never been more popular in Ireland, and ICC needed a new public image to represent the modern everyday Irish cyclist and speak to an ever-widening audience. TPH’s business and operations director Terri Turner said that as a bike-loving agency, they were more than happy to work with the ICC.

The work needed to resonate with everyone interested in cycling, regardless of how casual or passionate that relationship may be. Bikes come in all shapes and sizes and are built differently depending on their purpose. That is why, when creating this logo, the design team chose to pair things back and design a symbol that represented all bikes in their simplest of forms, the wheel.

This minimalist and modern logo, using the identifiable mark of the wheel, also represents the ever evolving and growing organisation and its continuous journey to improve cycling culture nationwide. It was created in both English and ás Gaeilge, for static and animated formats.

The design team created a brand template that can be applied across various formats. The team also developed a colour palette and a photography approach that gives the ICC stand out that performs across social and traditional media platforms. Neasa Bheilbigh, executive chair, ICC, said the new branding will help in providing more rights and facilities for cyclists.