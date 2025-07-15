TPH says a big yep with 48 push

The Public House has unveiled a series of new ads for 48 Mobile that distills what Irish consumers need to know about the budget network’s offering into one word: ‘Yep’. The campaign aims to cut through the noise in a competitive and cluttered market by championing a simple message – some things in life are so clearly good, they speak for themselves.

From unlimited data, no contracts, 99 per cent population coverage and €12.99 a month tariff to a price freeze promise, the Three-owned 48 offers a deal “that’s so clearly ‘better” there’s only one logical answer. “When everything we offer adds up to an obvious ‘yep’, there’s really not much more to say,” Clare Aughney, marketing manager, 48 Mobile, said.

The TV spot was directed by London-based comedienne Florence Poppy Deary for Biscuit.

Media buying and planning was handled by Core’s Zenith.