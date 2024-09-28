TPH steers rebrand for CarsIreland.ie

Creative agency The Public House (TPH) has rolled out new brand positioning for CarsIreland.ie. Buying a used car is often a stressful and time-consuming exercise. Many people care more about a car’s colour or the knowledge it can accommodate a baby seat than engine sizes, emission statistics or finance. TPH devised a message which allowed them to speak to a new target audience looking for a simpler way to navigate the process.

The repositioning and brand idea features in new ads running across VOD, radio, out of home (OOH), social and digital. It is exemplified through the introduction of Otto Motiv, CarsIreland’s new spokesperson. Otto is the antithesis of used car salesmen who obfuscate the process, often through a ‘gift of the gab’, a trait usually celebrated in Ireland, but in this instance one that becomes more of a hindrance than a help to the buying process.

Simplifies

Otto has the kind of be-all, end-all efficiency you just don’t find much in Ireland. He nerds out on handbooks, manuals, and terms and conditions. He absorbs all the ‘boring’ information and simplifies it for an audience who just want to get from A to B, and feel like someone has their back when they feel vulnerable. The TV ad was produced by Motherland and director Sam McGrath, using a lo-fi style focusing on CarsIreland’s customer service.

CarsIreland.ie is owned by newspaper publisher Mediahuis.