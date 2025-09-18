TPH wins Defence Forces account

Independent creative agency The Public House (TPH) has been appointed by the Irish Defence Forces (IDF) following a competitive pitch. The review was a tender process which the client said involved “just shy of a dozen agencies”. TPH will develop recruitment campaigns in the New Year, including targeted work for female hires and the Reserve Forces.

Lt Col Maeve O’Grady of the Defence Forces said THP impressed with fresh thinking and clear understanding of the challenges around recruitment. “We’re excited to see how their creative approach will help us connect with future recruits,” she added. TPH’s client list includes FBD Insurance, Mediahuis, Cadbury, Epic – Irish Emigration Museum and 48 mobile.

Rothco and Kick previously created several IDF campaigns (pictured).