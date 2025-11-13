TPL creates new Bolands Mills’ ID

Bolands Mills, the iconic Dublin landmark beside the Grand Canal, has undergone a transformation into a new urban destination – a place where cultural, community and commercial life merge. Following a competitive pitch, The Public House (TPL) was tasked with bringing the Bolands Mills story to life across strategy, design and communications.

The mantra, ‘Combine the right elements and good things will rise’, became the agency’s North Star; and the resulting brand identity blends the site’s historic character with a contemporary aesthetic. At the core of the branding is a new logo; a symbol inspired by the landmark’s distinctive façade – instantly recognisable and highly adaptable.

The colour palette contrasts with the site’s original brickwork and architecture, enhancing legibility, accessibility, and visual impact across print and digital platforms. Complementing this, the design team created a suite of brand shapes drawn from local architectural details and forms found throughout the site, which was bought by Google in 2018.

The media was handled by Digital Impact.

Myth

A myth surrounding Bolands Mills is that during the 1916 Rising, Eamon de Valera’s troops used the building as their HQ during the occupation of Ringsend. The fact is that de Valera never set foot in the mill. During Easter Week, his 3rd Battalion commandeered a since demolished dispensary on the corner of Grand Canal Street, next to Boland’s Bakery.

Unlike the mill, it was a more discreet location for the 120 volunteers next to the railway line.