TRA to host online reputation event

PR agency The Reputations Agency (TRA) will host a free online event on driving reputation and organisational growth next Thursday. Some of Ireland’s foremost business leaders will share a vision for their organisations, including An Post CEO David McRedmond. The keynote address will be by John S Slattery, president and CEO, GE Aviation.

Niamh Boyle, TRA founder and MD, will host a group talk.

Boyle will discuss post-pandemic leadership with Dee Ahearn, CEO, Barretstown; Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland; Niall Gibbons, CEO, Tourism Ireland and Tara McCarthy (pictured), CEO, Bord Bia. Also, TRA will announce the results of their Ireland RepTrak 2021 study, ranking the reputation of the Ireland top 100 organisations.

RepTrak CEO Kylie Wright-Ford will address delegates. Views from members of the public will be shared on the most important issues that Ireland’s CEOs should be actioning post-pandemic. The event will be presented by TRA from 9am to 11am on Thursday, May 6.

Attendance is free and you can register for the event here.