TRA’s Boyle to be replaced by Tyrrell

Following Niamh Boyle’s decision to step down as CEO of The Reputations Agency (TRA), the PR agency she launched 22 years ago, Alan Tyrrell, former managing director of Teneo, has been confirmed as her successor. TRA is part of Jim Donnelly’s Creative Communications Group which also includes Goosebump, with ties to WPP Media and Folk VML.

Boyle will step down at the end of March 2026 after which she plans to work freelance. TRA advises companies and organisations on reputation, branding and corporate communications. The agency’s client portfolio includes An Post, Bord na Móna, SuperValu, Investec, Bacardi and the Department of Rural & Community Development (DRCD).

Index

The agency works with business leaders and boards to develop reputation strategies for client transformation and growth. It publishes the annual Reputation Index in Ireland, part of the international gold standard in reputation management. Before she set up TRA in 2004, Boyle was in charge of marketing at the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Tyrrell specialises in corporate affairs across financial services, tech, education, mining, healthcare and FMCG. A chartered director with the Institute of Directors (IoD), he also holds a masters in strategic management. He was on the board of Teen Turn, a support group for teenage girls from socially deprived communities.

He is the author of The Social Dividend, a report on ‘good’ business in Ireland.