Trust in Ireland’s healthcare pros highest

Who do the Irish public trust to tell the truth? Healthcare professionals continues to rate highest, with trust levels declining for many others, the latest Ipsos B&A Veracity Index indicates. The index is the longest-running poll on trust in professions in Ireland, first measured in 2005. The 2024 edition, which was conducted by way of a nationally representative telephone survey, tracked the latest movements in public trust in key professions.

Selected highlights for 2024 include:

Healthcare professionals are again the three most trusted professions, with nurses (97 per cent), local pharmacists (96 per cent) and doctors (94 per cent) leading the way.

Trust in teachers (91 per cent, up three points) and Gardai (82 per cent, up five points) has increased since last year.

Public trust in bankers (45 per cent, +4 points) continues to recover, up 18 points over a five-year period.

58% of us trust our fellow citizen; however, this is down 9 points, perhaps a broader reflection of recent societal unrest on key issues.

Declines are seen in the trust levels for scientists (81 per cent, down three points), weather forecasters (72 per cent, down by nine points) and pollsters (51 per cent, a drop of six points).

Our trust in clergy/priests is at 57 per cent, down four points.

Trust scores for EU leaders (41 per cent, down 10 points) and landlords (32 per cent, down by seven points) show significant falls since 2023.

Trust in Government ministers (35 per cent, a drop of one point) and politicians (27 per cent, no change) remains static.

Our trust in artificial intelligence (AI), measured for the first time in this survey, is low at 24 per cent.

Social media influencers (six per cent, down by five points) receive the lowest trust score.

Tarik Laher, director, Ipsos B&A, said: “The Irish public continue to trust our nurses, pharmacists and doctors the most when it comes to telling the truth. Teachers and the Gardai show high levels of trust and positive increases this year. Our trust in Government ministers and politicians shows little change, though trust in EU leaders has significantly declined since last year. Those in the business of modelling and predictions fare less well.”

Ipsos B&A interviewed a representative quota-controlled sample of 710 adults aged 16 and over by telephone between June 6-20 2024. Data is weighted to match the population profile.

