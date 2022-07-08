TU Dublin launches student scheme

Technological University Dublin, Thinkhouse and the Yugo global student housing operator, have announced the launch of the 2022 Breakthrough Scholarship. The tripartite scholarship is designed to help overcome barriers faced by young, marginalised students living in Ireland while at the same time fueling a more diverse marketing industry nationally.
Valued at €28,000, it is the second year of the scholarship, which covers funding for a full-time masters in digital marketing degree at TU Dublin, paid-for experience with marketing agency Thinkhouse and student accommodation with Yugo for the academic year. Last year’s scholarship was awarded to 22-year-old Bridget George from Athy, Co Kildare.
Under-represented
Research by the Royal Irish Academy and the British Council in Ireland found that minority groups and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are under-represented in higher education. Research from the Data and Marketing Association points to an entrenched lack of ethnic, socio-economic and gender diversity within the wider marketing industry.
Applications for scholarship are open to anyone. However, the idea is specifically to provide opportunities to disadvantaged and under-represented groups. By providing the candidate with a fair graduate wage and removing the financial strain of college fees and rent, the targeted outreach programme can help dramatically improve someone’s life.
Pictured are Dr Etain Kidney, head of School of Marketing, TU Dublin; Claire Hyland, Thinkhouse; Bridget George, winner of last year’s scholarship and Niamh Banks, Yugo